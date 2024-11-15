Mumbai Airport Sees 4% Growth in Passenger Traffic in October 2024

Mumbai Airport saw a 4 percent year-on-year increase in total passenger traffic, reaching over 4.42 million in October, driven by festive travel demand, according to Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL). Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the second busiest in India, handled 4.25 million passengers in the same month last year. The airport is 74 percent owned by Adani Group, with the remaining 26 percent held by the state-run Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Significantly, this year, October saw the overlap of three major festivals – Dussehra, Dhanteras, and Diwali – which contributed to the surge in passenger traffic.

"CSMIA facilitated travel for over 4.42 million passengers 3.16 million domestic and over 1.25 million international in October. This festive season saw a marked surge in both domestic and international traffic, as travellers flocked to celebrate the festival of lights," the private airport operator said in a statement.

October 26, the last Saturday before Diwali, saw the highest air traffic movements of the month, with 939 flights. MIAL reported a significant increase in total air traffic movements in October, with 19,848 domestic and 7,222 international flights, due to more travel options for passengers.