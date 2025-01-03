Mumbai Airport Smuggling Case: DRI Seizes 6.05 Kg of Gold, Arrests 4 Including Airport Staff

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has uncovered a significant gold smuggling syndicate at Mumbai International Airport in a major operation. Four individuals, including two airport staff members, have been arrested in connection with the case. Authorities have seized a total of 6.05 kilograms of gold valued at approximately ₹4.84 crore in the market.

According to DRI officials, they had received specific intelligence regarding a gang involving airport employees working at duty-free shops, who were smuggling gold in small batches. Acting on this confidential information, DRI officials apprehended two airport staff members red-handed while they were attempting to smuggle the gold out of the airport.

Following their arrest, further interrogation led to the capture of two more individuals who had arrived to receive the smuggled gold. During the investigation, the DRI recovered five oval-shaped capsules and two packets containing gold dust in wax form.

All four accused have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. The investigation is ongoing to identify other individuals involved in this syndicate.