Mumbai Airport Turns Into Fight Club As Parking Row Sparks Violent Brawl at T2 (Watch Video)

A video of a physical conflict between a cab driver and a security guard at Mumbai Airport T2 terminal went viral on social media, bringing attention to the horrifying event. A parking issue allegedly sparked the altercation, which transformed the busy airport into what looked like a wrestling ring. The confrontation started as a verbal argument over a parking spot but swiftly turned into a physical battle, according to reports citing witnesses. The security officers and the taxi driver appear to be fighting, grabbing each other by the neck, and striking each other in the video. Onlookers were taken aback by the fight's intensity; several gathered around the scene but were reluctant to step in.

Both parties appear to be aggressive and are treating each other as sworn enemies. This fight between two men disrupted normal activity at the airport for some time and caused a fuss among passengers and staff members present in that section of the airport. A CISF staff member arrived at the scene and controlled the situation. He intervened and separated the duo. The authorities later took them away for questioning and to probe the whole incident.

The incident created huge havoc at the airport and created an atmosphere of panic and confusion. NDTV reported that the Sahar Police registered FIRs against the security guard and the cab driver. Both parties have been taken into police custody, and they are investigating this incident. The officials also reviewed the CCTV footage and recorded statements of the eyewitnesses to determine what exactly led to the fight.

Airport authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding this incident. Reports also suggest they may review internal security protocols after this incident.