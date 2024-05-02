Mumbai: Alert Traffic Police Save Woman Who Fainted While Travelling to Vile Parle on Two-Wheeler at Borivali Bridge

A woman riding a two-wheeler fainted on the busy General Cariappa Bridge in Borivali, Mumbai, on Thursday due to what is suspected to be low blood pressure. This prompt, swift action by alert Mumbai Traffic Police constables prevented a potentially dangerous situation.

Alert Mumbai Traffic Police Save Woman Who Fainted on Borivali Bridge

A female rider while travelling to Vileparle on her 2-wheeler, fainted on General Cariappa Bridge, Borivali due to low BP.



On Duty, WHC Uma More, HC Nikam & HC Naik immediately rushed to the location, gave her chocolates, lime water & called the nearest doctor for her first aid. pic.twitter.com/s2Ck2fZfGD — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 2, 2024

Also Read | Watch: Man Dies of Heart Attack While Working Out at Gym in Varanasi; Shocking CCTV Video Goes Viral.

WHC Uma More, HC Nikam, and HC Naik, who were on duty in the area, noticed the woman in distress and immediately rushed to her aid. The constables provided her with chocolates and lime water, which can help raise blood sugar levels in such situations. They also wasted no time in contacting the nearest doctor to ensure she received proper medical attention.