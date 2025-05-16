Mumbai and Ahmedabad Airports Terminate Celebi's Ground Handling Contracts After Security Clearance Revoked

In a major development, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) have terminated all ground handling concession agreements with Celebi Airport Services. This action follows the Government of India's decision to revoke the company’s security clearance, citing national security concerns.

Spokespersons from Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports stated that a new agency will be appointed to take charge of ground handling facilities to ensure smooth and uninterrupted operations.

The airports have instructed Celebi to immediately hand over all ground handling facilities to ensure uninterrupted operations. “We will continue to provide seamless service to all airlines without disruptions through new ground handling agencies selected by us,” said spokespersons from both airports in a joint statement.

Existing Celebi employees at the two airports will be transferred to the new agencies on their current terms and conditions of employment, ensuring workforce stability during the transition.

Authorities have reassured airlines and passengers that ground handling operations will remain unaffected, emphasizing their commitment to uphold the highest standards of service and national interest.

Earlier on Thursday, the Centre announced the revocation of security clearance for the Turkish ground handling firm Celebi Airport Services with immediate effect. This decision came in the wake of reports alleging the use of Turkish drones by the Pakistani army against India during recent border conflicts.

Following the revocation, Celebi Aviation India released a statement clarifying its ownership structure. The company highlighted that 65% of its ownership lies with international institutional investors based in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Western Europe. Specifically, Actera Partners II L.P., a Jersey-registered fund, holds a 50% stake in Çelebi Hayacılık Holding A.Ş., while Alpha Airport Services BV, a Dutch-registered entity, owns 15%.

Celebi emphasized, “We are not a Turkish organization by any standard and fully comply with globally recognized principles of corporate governance, transparency, and neutrality. We have no political affiliations or connections to any foreign government or individuals.”