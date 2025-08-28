Mumbai : Another Arrest in Baba Siddique Murder Case, Accused Linked to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested one more accused in connection with the high-profile Baba Siddique murder case. The arrested individual has been identified as Amol Gaikwad, a resident of Pune, who is said to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to sources, Gaikwad was nabbed by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Crime Branch from Pune. During investigations, it came to light that Gaikwad was responsible for arranging the movement of absconding accused Shubham Lonkar to and from Mumbai.

So far, police have arrested 26 people in this case, while three accused remain absconding. Among them is Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and alleged mastermind of the conspiracy. The court has already issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against him. He is currently on the run and is suspected to be hiding either in the US or Canada.

Shubham Lonkar, also listed as a wanted accused in the charge sheet, has an NBW issued against him as well. Another accused, Mohammad Yaseen Akhtar, is also mentioned in the same charge sheet as a wanted person. He too is facing a Non-Bailable Warrant.