Mumbai: API Rajendra Dabhade Risks Life to Catch Baba Siddiqui's Shooters Fleeing After Firing

Mumbai was shaken by the shocking murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was gunned down in broad daylight. The assailants carried out the attack in public, but quick action by the Mumbai Police led to the arrest of two suspects. The officer who apprehended the shooters has been identified as API Rajendra Dabhade.

API Rajendra Dabhade, posted at the Nirmal Nagar Police Station, was on duty in the Kherwadi area during a Devi idol immersion when the incident occurred. Upon seeing Baba Siddique being shot, Dabhade heroically chased down and caught both armed shooters. Amidst the chaos, one of the attackers managed to flee, using the cover of smoke from firecrackers and the large crowd. The case is now being thoroughly investigated by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

DCP Dutta Nalawade of the Mumbai Crime Branch shared details of the case, stating that the police responded swiftly after the murder. The investigation was immediately transferred to the Crime Branch, which is exploring all angles, including potential links to actor Salman Khan and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Nalawade also mentioned that 15 police teams have been deployed across different states to solve the case.

Despite not having categorized security, three police officers were assigned for Baba Siddique’s protection. The veteran NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister was shot dead on the night of Saturday, October 12, in Mumbai's Bandra East by three attackers.

