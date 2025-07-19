Mumbai App-Based Cab Strike: Why Are Ola, Uber, and Rapido Drivers on Strike? All You Need to Know

Tousands of passengers across Mumbai continue to struggle with transport delays as the strike by app-based cab drivers entered its fifth day. Drivers working with Uber, Ola and Rapido have kept their vehicles off the road since July 15. The protest has created severe shortages in cab services. Business travellers and airport-bound passengers have been hit the hardest. Long waiting times and unavailability of vehicles have become a daily challenge. Key areas like Mumbai Airport, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Andheri and South Mumbai remain the most affected.

The protest has been organised by the Maharashtra Gig Kamgar Manch, Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh and Indian Gig Workers Front. They are demanding fair pay, better regulation and protection under the law.

Drivers say their earnings have fallen to just Rs 8 to Rs 12 per kilometre. This is after deducting aggregator commissions and rising costs like fuel and vehicle maintenance. Many claim these conditions are not sustainable for a living wage. One of the key demands is to bring app-based cab fares on par with black-and-yellow taxis. Drivers are also calling for a ban on bike taxis, a cap on new permits for kaali-peeli cabs and auto-rickshaws and the creation of a welfare board. They are also demanding a Maharashtra Gig Workers' Act to ensure legal protections for app-based drivers. A major concern raised is about platform discounts. Drivers say the cost of promotional fares is being deducted from their income. They argue that the platforms should bear the cost instead.

Although the Maharashtra government has been working on a policy for aggregator services, no formal regulation has been announced. According to the reports, a draft is ready but still awaits final approval. In the meantime, disputes between drivers, platforms and commuters have grown.

With no clear end in sight, Mumbai Airport issued a travel advisory on social media. It asked passengers to plan their journeys carefully and expect possible delays.

Transport department officials met the drivers on July 18. They asked them to wait until July 22 for the next round of discussions. Until then, the strike is expected to continue, causing major disruptions for thousands of daily commuters across the city.