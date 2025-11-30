Mumbai AQI: Mulund MLA Flags Negligence in Metro Line-4 Project After ‘Poor’ Air Quality Reading of 286

Three days after Mulund recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) level of 286—classified as ‘poor’—local BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha raised concerns, alleging that the under-construction Metro Line-4 project is largely responsible for the deterioration, reported Mid Day. According to him, significant portions of LBS Road have effectively turned into a dumping site for construction material. Kotecha stated that an assessment taken after the November 27 pollution spike indicated that dust emissions and unmanaged debris from Metro works contributed heavily to the worsening air quality. “For the last 4–5 months, piles of scrap, cement-concrete blocks, soil, sand and debris have been lying across LBS Road without clearance,” he said, reported Mid Day.

On Saturday, Kotecha visited the Metro construction belt along LBS Road with MMRDA engineers and T-ward officials to conduct a site inspection. The review spanned nearly two kilometres and revealed multiple issues connected to the project’s execution. “We identified nearly 100 locations with violations, damaged footpaths, mounds of construction waste, discarded metal, rubble and even light poles dumped along the road. There is complete negligence by the contractor,” he said, reported Mid Day. The MLA claimed widespread non-compliance with environmental safety norms, raising accountability questions.

Kotecha further noted that during the site visit, officials pointed out that a majority of the spots lacked the required safety barricades, leaving debris exposed and pedestrian pathways unsafe. He added that authorities confirmed contractors are responsible for restoring footpaths once digging is completed. “Officials informed me that once the contractor digs up a footpath, its restoration is the contractor’s responsibility. Proper barricading is mandatory and clearly not being followed,” he said, reported Mid Day. He stated that such disregard not only disrupts public movement but also worsens dust levels.

Raising financial accountability concerns, Kotecha questioned the utilisation of the contract budget sanctioned for the project. According to him, DB Enterprise was awarded a contract worth approximately Rs 500 crore, yet the ground situation contradicts the scale of investment. “Despite such a large contract, there is no visible expenditure on housekeeping, debris removal or reinstatement of footpaths. They haven’t even spent Rs 5 crore so far,” he alleged, reported Mid Day. He also highlighted that cement particles from construction activities have begun affecting roadside greenery planted on the median.

The MLA added that after bringing these concerns to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), he received assurances of corrective measures from senior officials, reported Mid Day. He stated that MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee promised that the stretch would be cleared, debris removed and footpaths repaired within the next eight days. Kotecha said the civic body also assured that accountability proceedings would be initiated against the contractor responsible for these violations, as the current situation poses environmental, civic and safety threats, reported Mid Day.