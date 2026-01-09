Mumbai: Arthur Road Jail Link Revealed in Angadia Firing and ₹47 Lakh Robbery Case

A major revelation has emerged in connection with the firing incident and ₹47 lakh robbery involving angadias on P D’Mello Road in Mumbai’s CSMT area in January 2025. Investigations by the MRA Marg Police have revealed that the entire conspiracy was hatched inside Arthur Road Jail, with the plot being masterminded by accused Kailash Suryavanshi alias KP (54).

Police said Suryavanshi, while lodged in jail, planned the robbery along with three accused already arrested and one absconding accused. After executing the crime on January 6, 2025, Suryavanshi fled Maharashtra and kept changing his locations to evade arrest, making it difficult for police teams to track him down.

Special teams were formed to nab the accused and raids were conducted across several states, including Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, but without success. After nearly a year of sustained efforts, police received inputs that Suryavanshi was active in the Thane region.

Further investigation revealed that the accused frequently visited Ulhasnagar in Thane to meet a woman. Keeping a close watch on her movements, police gathered crucial leads and eventually laid a trap in the Neral area of Raigad district, where Suryavanshi was arrested.

During the arrest, police recovered a pistol used in the firing, five live cartridges and ₹12.91 lakh in cash from the accused. Police records show that Suryavanshi has as many as 35 criminal cases registered against him, including cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). He had been out on bail in several cases but was absconding and failing to appear before the court on scheduled dates. He was also wanted in another MCOCA case registered at Nagpada police station.

According to MRA Marg Police, Suryavanshi’s modus operandi involved forming new gangs to carry out serious crimes. Following this pattern, he allegedly planned the angadia robbery while lodged in Arthur Road Jail along with four accused — Kiran Dhanawade, Haroon Madiya, Javed Sheikh and another absconding accused — all of whom were imprisoned in connection with multiple criminal cases.

Sources said the accused met while in jail and formed the gang there. After securing bail and being released in 2024, they decided to execute the plan. As part of the conspiracy, on January 6, 2025, the gang targeted three angadias who were travelling on a motorcycle from Kalbadevi towards CSMT station carrying gold in a bag. During the robbery, one of the angadias was shot in the leg, and the accused fled with the bag containing gold.

Further investigation is underway and efforts are on to trace the remaining absconding accused.