Mumbai: Atal Setu Usage Surges as Over 50 Lakh Vehicles Cross India’s Longest Sea Bridge in 7 Months

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has reported that more than 50 lakh vehicles have used the Atal Setu since its opening over seven months ago. This bridge, the longest sea bridge in the country, connects Mumbai with its satellite city, Navi Mumbai.

In a release issued on Monday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced that a total of 50,04,350 vehicles have utilized the Atal Setu from January 13 to August 26. This figure includes buses from Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT), and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's (MSRTC) Shivneri services. The data indicates a daily average of approximately 22,000 vehicles over the span of 227 days.

"The vehicles comprise 47.40 lakh cars, 50,020 mini buses and light motor vehicles, 59,799 double-axle vehicles, 73,074 three-axle vehicles, 80,277 four-six axle vehicles and 503 oversized vehicles," a spokesperson said.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), officially named Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri–Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. It was opened to the public the following day. The MMRDA release highlighted that the bridge has seen extraordinary usage, with over 50 lakh vehicles crossing it. This underscores its crucial role in alleviating congestion and reducing travel time between South Mumbai and major destinations such as Panvel, Pune, and Navi Mumbai. The Atal Setu has significantly enhanced connectivity, extending its impact to include improved access to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

