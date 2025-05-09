Mumbai ATC Faces Heavy Load as International Flights Reroute Amid Pakistan Airspace Closure

Following the rerouting of international flights due to the closure of Pakistani airspace since last month, Mumbai Air Traffic Control (ATC) has seen an increase in traffic. In addition to managing flights from Mumbai to Europe, North America, and South America, the ATC is now managing flights from Northern India to these regions, reported PTI. In retaliation for India's diplomatic actions against the neighbouring country after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed the lives of at least 26 people, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian planes on April 24.

As part of the retaliatory action, India also blocked Pakistani airlines from using its airspace on April 30. In addition to the roughly 2,000 flights that pass over Mumbai's sky on a typical day, Mumbai ATC manages between 950 and 970 arrivals and departures, including unscheduled flights. The Bhopal-Ahmedabad-Karachi route would transport about 130 aircraft from Northern India to Muscat, without entering Mumbai airspace, from which they would reach Europe for destinations in North America, South America, and Europe. All of these flights are now entering Mumbai airspace through Ahmedabad in order to enter Muscat following the shutdown of Pakistani airspace, reported PTI.

Furthermore, the PTI report claimed that some 250 planes from South East Asia to the Middle East, Europe, and South and North America now pass through Mumbai airspace in order to avoid Pakistani territory. The suspension of roughly 25 flight routes that permit aircraft to enter Pakistan via Indian airspace on Wednesday, following military missile attacks on militant targets in Pakistan, has also caused an increase in traffic.

After the closure of these 25 routes, some foreign airlines are now filing a revised flight plan, wherein they are flying via Mumbai (airspace), even international chartered flight operators are avoiding Pakistani airspace because of the current circumstances, PTI reported. Numerous international airlines have been avoiding Pakistani airspace due to the escalating tensions between the two nations.