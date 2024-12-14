Mumbai: Auto Driver Arrested for Assaulting On-Duty Constable with Paver Block

Mumbai Police has arrested a 26-year-old autorickshaw driver for attacking an on-duty traffic constable with a paver block. The accused, identified as Manoj Chauhan, is a resident of Bhiwandi in Thane district.

According to the Powai Police, the incident occurred on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR). Traffic constable Chintaman Belkar noticed the accused driving an autorickshaw under the influence of alcohol. When the constable stopped him for a check, it was confirmed that Chauhan was intoxicated. The Powai Police were immediately informed of the situation.

When the police team arrived at the scene and attempted to detain Chauhan, he started misbehaving. He then picked up a paver block lying nearby and attacked Constable Belkar. The police acted swiftly and arrested the accused on the spot.

Further investigations into the case are currently underway, officials said.