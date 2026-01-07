Mumbai: Auto Driver Arrested for Forcibly Dropping Two Women Midway in BKC

A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area, where two women were allegedly harassed by an autorickshaw driver for talking to each other during the ride. Following a complaint, the BKC Police have arrested the accused driver.

According to the police, the complainant and her friend had boarded an autorickshaw from Bandra railway station to travel to the Jio Convention Centre. During the journey, the two women were conversing with each other when the driver allegedly objected and asked them to remain silent. When one of the women questioned his behaviour and asked him to focus on driving, the situation escalated.

The driver allegedly stopped the autorickshaw near a traffic signal and asked both women to get down mid-way. When the women protested, stating that it was unsafe and inappropriate to be dropped in the middle of the road, the driver allegedly became aggressive and threatened to call women known to him to assault them.

Out of fear, the two women got down from the autorickshaw. It is further alleged that the driver attempted to assault them. He later drove ahead, returned to the spot and demanded the fare. When the women refused to pay, citing that they had not been dropped at their destination, the driver allegedly abused them verbally and issued fresh threats before leaving the spot.

After the incident, the women approached the nearby BKC Police Station and lodged a formal complaint. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. The accused has been identified as Sureshkumar Samarbahadur Yadav, a resident of Kurla East. He has been arrested and further investigation is underway.