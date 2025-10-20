Mumbai: Auto Driver Seriously Injured After Iron Piece Falls from Under-Construction Building Site in Borivali

Mumbai: In an tragic accident 59-year-old auto-rickshaw driver sustained serious injuries after heavy iron piece fell on his left shoulder from under-construction building. According to reports, incident took place in Borivali West on October 17, 2025. Victim, Somnath Singh, suffered a shoulder fracture and is currently undergoing treatment.

Case has been registered at Borivali police station on October 18 against an unidentified person under Section 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for acts endangering human life or personal safety. According to FPJ reports, On October 17, a Vasai auto driver named FIR started work around 5am. At approximately 11am, while parked in Borivali West near the BMC parking lot, he received a tea invitation from his friend Sudhir Singh, who wanted to meet near Kesar Krupa Building on Chandavarkar Road.

As Somnath stood beside Sudhir’s auto, resting his left hand on its roof, a heavy iron piece suddenly fell from the nearby construction site, striking him on the shoulder. The impact fractured his shoulder, caused cuts above his left eyebrow, and damaged the auto’s roof and frame.

After an accident, Sudhir and a construction worker took the injured man to Bhagwati Hospital, but he was transferred to Shatabdi Hospital and then to Bhaktivedanta Hospital, where an X-ray revealed a fracture and he was admitted. Singh has provided a statement to the police, who are investigating the incident. The FIR does not specify the construction site, developer, or company.