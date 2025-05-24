Mumbai Auto Rickshaw Scam: Driver Dupes Man of Rs 90,518 for Andheri to Bandra Ride

A 26-year-old man with vision problems was defrauded of Rs 90,518 by the autorickshaw driver who took him from Andheri to Bandra on April 10. Police have filed a formal complaint against the auto driver. The complainant, Amulya Sharma, had given his cell phone to the driver in order to complete the transaction because he forgot to carry his glasses. As per the complaint filed by Sharma, he was out partying at his friend's place in Andheri. He went there without his glasses. He cannot read or use a mobile without his glasses. After the party, he boarded an auto rickshaw from Andheri to Bandra and went home.

Sharma stated that he was not from Mumbai, and the driver took advantage of this and drove him to Bandra on a different, longer route. When they reached Bandra, the driver asked him to pay 1500, but Sharma said he would pay only 500. After some discussion, he agreed to pay the amount. He gave the driver his phone so he could use the Google Pay app because Sharma couldn't see well, and he even gave him his password to make the payment. The auto driver took advantage of the circumstance and fraudulently transferred Rs 90,518, Sharma stated in his complaint.

The driver lied when questioned, saying that the digital meter showed the exaggerated fare. Sharma went to the Andheri Police Station and filed an official complaint after realising something was odd. Rapid action by the police led to the arrest of the culprit, Ramesh Yadav, a 32-year-old autorickshaw driver.

Initial enquiries have confirmed fears of foul play by revealing that the rickshaw's meter had been tampered with by the driver. Yadav has been charged with cheating, and more investigations are being conducted to find out if he has used similar techniques to scam other passengers.