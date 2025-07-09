Mumbai: Auto Theft Racket Busted in Malad; Thieves Used Scrapped Number Plates to Dodge Police

In a major breakthrough, Kurar Police in Malad have busted a well-organised auto rickshaw theft racket and arrested two seasoned criminals involved in a series of thefts. The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Muslim Tahir Ansari (40) and Nisar Idu Ahmed (53). Acting smartly, the duo used to install number plates of scrapped vehicles on stolen rickshaws to avoid police detection. The police have recovered seven stolen auto rickshaws from their possession.

The crackdown comes in the wake of multiple complaints of rickshaw thefts reported from Malad East in recent months, which had left local residents and rickshaw drivers anxious. Sensing the gravity of the situation, the Kurar police formed a special team to investigate the matter. Based on CCTV footage and local informants, the team began tracking the suspects.

Acting on a specific tip-off, police laid a trap and successfully nabbed both accused from Malad East. During interrogation, the duo confessed to their modus operandi. After stealing the vehicles, they would attach number plates from previously scrapped autos, making it extremely difficult for authorities to trace the theft. Even if the stolen rickshaws were caught on traffic surveillance, the system wouldn't flag them, as the numbers belonged to vehicles already declared scrapped.

Further investigations revealed that the accused used to rent out these stolen rickshaws for daily operations, posing as owners. They reportedly earned ₹200 to ₹300 per rickshaw per day, using the money to sustain themselves. Police also suspect that some of the stolen rickshaws were sold off as scrap, and they are currently probing this angle.

Authorities believe more individuals may be linked to this theft ring, and efforts are on to identify and apprehend additional suspects. The breakthrough was made possible due to the accused being captured on CCTV footage, which enabled police to track them down. Kurar police are continuing further investigations into the case.