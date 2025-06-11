Mumbai: Bandra Mall Fire Probe Reveals Major Safety Lapses; Action Ordered Against Contractor

Mumbai: The inquiry report into the massive fire that gutted Link Square Mall in Bandra (West) on April 29, 2025, has been submitted to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani. The report highlights serious lapses in fire safety systems, including non-functional sprinkler systems, lack of mechanical ventilation in the basement, and the presence of highly flammable goods such as electronics, garments, and cosmetics.

It further notes that the mall's enclosed glass façade and delayed emergency response contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. Based on these findings, the report recommends urgent structural and electrical audits and strict action against the fire safety contractor for negligence.

The BMC chief has accepted the report and instructed officials to initiate necessary follow-up measures.

The fire, which began at approximately 3:58 AM, took over 21 hours to bring under control. However, according to eyewitness accounts, the blaze reportedly started around 2:30 AM, and there was a notable delay in escalating the fire response levels — with a Level 4 call being made only at 6:25 AM. The report indicates that this delay, along with the fire being initially contained in the basement, hampered early containment efforts, allowing it to spread extensively.

Following the fire, a committee led by Deputy Commissioner (Vigilance) D. Gangatharan conducted a detailed probe. The report reveals that despite having a valid annual maintenance contract with a government-authorised agency, M/s Indean Fire Safety System, the mall’s fire suppression systems failed when needed. The agency had submitted Form B on January 8, 2025, declaring all systems functional, but the fire revealed otherwise. The report holds the agency primarily responsible and recommends disciplinary action.

The fire caused extensive structural damage. Key areas, including escalators and rooftop restaurants, were completely destroyed. Several steel beams were found bent due to the heat, indicating compromised integrity. The report strongly suggests that Link Square Co-op Society Ltd. conduct an immediate structural audit and evacuate any hazardous sections of the building. It also underscores the urgent need for a fresh electrical safety audit.

The incident has raised critical questions about fire preparedness in commercial complexes, prompting the BMC to push for stricter enforcement and contractor accountability.