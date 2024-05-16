Mumbai: Bandra Residents Outraged as 40-Year-Old Tree Felled for Private Advertisement, Civic Body Yet to Take Action

Mumbai: A tree that had been standing on the premises of Cardinal School in Bandra for the last 40 years was cut down to hold a private advertisement. Moreover, the civic body does not allow felling of trees for such reasons. However, there is anger among the residents as no case has been registered against the contractor yet.

The old Cardinal Church is located in front of the subway at Siddharth Colony in Bandra (East). There are many green trees in this church area. Since the church is adjacent to the Western Expressway, direct attention from anywhere goes to the church building. Therefore, a private advertising holding has been set up in the vacant land here. Trees that obstruct this hoarding and are in the hoarding space have been cut down. The branches of the remaining trees have been cut down and the trees have been defaced. Therefore, people are shocked to see the easily visible cut trees. However, there is talk that the church administration is behind this.



The civic body says no case has been registered yet

According to the office of the H East Municipal Assistant Horticulture Inspector, the contractor had cut the trees without the permission of the civic body. He has received complaints from citizens. Kherwadi police have taken cognizance of it. However, no case has been registered against the contractor so far.

Holding unsecured

People had asked the contractor when the tree was being fallen. However, the contractor did not appeal to the people. The contractor did not show the permission of the civic body's hoarding. The police then took note of it. The contractor had brought men from outside to cut down the trees. Vishwas Jadhav, a resident of the area, said the hoarding was unauthorized.



