Mumbai-Bangkok Air India Flight Delayed for 5+ Hours After Hay Gets Stuck in Wing (Watch Video)

An Air India flight from Mumbai's Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to Bangkok was delayed by more than five hours due to a bizarre event in which hay from a bird's nest got stuck in the left wing of the aircraft. Social media users are sharing a video of the team attempting to clear the wing. According to flightradar24.com, AI 2354, an Airbus A320Neo aircraft, was supposed to take off from Mumbai airport at 7:45 am on June 25, but the aeroplane took off around 1 pm. The airport workers are seen removing the nest from the airplane's wings in a video that has been making the rounds. You can check the video here:

Mumbai to Bangkok Air India Flight AI2354 Departure time 7:45am delayed to take off more than 3 hours. Ground staff are trying to remove a bird’s nest from inside the wing #aviationpic.twitter.com/Q0E1JVG724 — Ayaz Aziz (@aayaazzizz) June 25, 2025

After the problem arose, the passengers were handed snacks and instructed to leave the aircraft. According to the statement, the airline fixed the issue, and the aircraft eventually got cleared and was able to take off. It was mentioned in a statement that it was unclear where the hay that got stuck in the wings came from. The airline subsequently claimed that the plane could not have taken off right away after the incident because the flight crew had adhered to the legal flight duty time constraints. Following the arrival of a new crew, Air India declared that the flight had departed.

The event occurred soon after major airports around the country were subjected to unexpected surveillance checks by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The regulatory agency discovered safety violations during the inspections and ordered airports and airlines to implement corrective actions within a week.



Following the horrific tragedy that claimed the lives of 270 people on an Air India flight headed for London in Ahmedabad, the safety review was conducted. The DGCA discovered significant flaws in aircraft maintenance, ground operations, and aviation infrastructure by continuously monitoring the Delhi and Mumbai airports.