Mumbai Beggar Bharat Jain Builds Rs 7.5 Crore Fortune in 40 Years, Sparks Debate

Bharat Jain, a Mumbai beggar for 40 years, quietly amassed Rs 7.5 crore through smart savings and investments. His story blurs the line between charity and business, raising questions about urban giving. As cities crack down on begging, Jain's life reveals how empathy-fuelled income can turn into wealth and why smart charity needs as much thought as smart investing.

Jain's journey to becoming a wealthy beggar started in his childhood, when his family faced severe financial hardships. As a result, he could not pursue an education. Despite these early challenges, he worked tirelessly to overcome them. He is now the proud owner of a Rs 7.5 crore empire, including multiple properties and an income that far exceeds that of many salaried professionals in India.

Income from Begging: Rs 60,000 to Rs 75,000 a Month

Jain has relied on begging as his primary source of income. His daily earnings can range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500, depending on location and the generosity of passers-by. Working for 10 to 12 hours a day without taking breaks, Jain has established a routine that brings in a monthly income between Rs 60,000 and Rs 75,000. His continued success in begging has allowed him to live a life of relative luxury compared to most in his profession.