Mumbai BEST Bus Accident: 4 Dead, 9 Injured as BEST Bus Hits Passengers While Reversing in Bhandup (Watch Video)

Bhandup Bus Accident: Four people were killed and nine others injured after a BEST bus hit passengers while reversing in the Bhandup West area of Mumbai on Monday night. The incident occurred near Station Road at around 10:05 p.m. when the bus driver reportedly lost control while taking reverse and rammed into people standing behind the vehicle.

Emergency response teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident. Personnel from the fire brigade, local police, senior BEST officials, and 108 ambulance services were deployed for rescue and medical assistance.

According to the Mumbai police, four people died in the accident. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, where they are undergoing treatment.

Police have taken the BEST bus driver into custody and initiated further legal action.

Among the deceased were three women and one man. The injured included one woman and eight men.