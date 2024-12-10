Mumbai BEST Bus Accident Accused Driver Sanjay More Sent to Police Custody Till December 21
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 10, 2024 04:23 PM2024-12-10T16:23:11+5:302024-12-10T16:24:46+5:30
Mumbai: A BEST bus crashed into a pedestrian street on Monday night, killing at least 7 people and injuring 50. The accused driver Sanjay More was arrested by Mumbai police immediately. In the morning, authorities ran a blood test to check if he was under the influence or not, which came back negative.
Following this, he was presented in court, and the court announced police custody for him until the 21st.