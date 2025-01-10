Mumbai BEST Bus Accident: Court Denies Bail to Driver Sanjay More In Kurla Mishap

A Mumbai court on Friday denied bail to Sanjay More, the driver of the electric bus involved in the December 9 Kurla accident that claimed seven lives and injured over 40 people, according to PTI.The accident occurred when a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) electric bus collided with multiple vehicles on SG Barve Road late at night. Following the incident, More was arrested under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Additional Sessions Judge VM Pathade rejected More's bail plea, though the detailed order is yet to be released. In his plea, filed through advocate Samadhan Sulane, More claimed the crash was due to a mechanical fault in the bus, asserting he was wrongfully arrested. However, the prosecution argued that no technical defects were found in the vehicle.

Previously, More had approached the sessions court in December, maintaining that he noticed a spark in the bus before the accident. Advocate Sulane argued that More's custody was no longer necessary as police had already obtained 11 days of custody, and More is now in judicial custody. The court, after hearing arguments from both sides, dismissed the bail application.

