Mumbai BEST Bus Accident: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Kurla Incident Victims' Families

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased from the Chief Minister's Aid Fund in the Kurla BEST bus accident. The CMO office further stated that the treatment of the injured will be bear by BEST and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The CM further expressed grief and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has paid emotional tributes expressing deep grief over the death of some people in the Best Bus accident in Kurla. We share in the grief of their families. He also said that I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," said the CMO office in a post on X.

"He has also said that financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the heirs of the deceased in this incident from the Chief Minister's Aid Fund. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also said that orders have been given to bear the expenses of the treatment of those injured in this incident on behalf of Mumbai Municipal Corporation and BEST," CMO statment further reads.

A devastating accident involving a BEST bus in Kurla (West) resulted in the deaths of at least six people and injuries to 49 others on Monday night, December 9. The incident occurred around 9:30 PM on S.G. Barve Road, where the bus lost control and collided with multiple vehicles and pedestrians before crashing into a wall.

The bus, operating on Route 332 from Kurla Station to Andheri, reportedly accelerated uncontrollably after hitting an autorickshaw. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as the bus barreled down the road, striking several vehicles and pedestrians in its path. The deceased have been identified as Shivam Kashyap (18), Kaniz Fatima (55), Afeel Shah (19), and Anam Sheikh (20).

Emergency services responded swiftly, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals, including Bhabha Hospital. The severity of the injuries has raised concerns about the possibility of further fatalities.

The driver of the bus, identified as Sanjay More, has been arrested and is the sole accused in the case. Authorities are investigating whether he was under the influence of alcohol or if mechanical failure contributed to the crash. Blood samples have been collected for forensic analysis.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed his condolences to the victims' families and emphasized that a thorough investigation would be conducted to hold those responsible accountable. "It is a very sad incident that many people were crushed by a speeding BEST bus... I pray to God that everyone's health improves soon," he stated.

"It is a very sad incident that many people were crushed by a speeding BEST bus on SG Burve road near Kurla railway station area and some died in this accident. I pay heartfelt tribute to those who died. Condolences to their families," wrote Ajit Pawar on X.

"Many people were injured in this accident and they are undergoing treatment in nearby hospitals. I pray to God that everyone's health improves soon. The incident will be thoroughly investigated and strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty," he further wrote.

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. They are reviewing CCTV footage from the scene to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading up to the crash. Preliminary reports suggest that brake failure may have played a role in the incident; however, this is still being verified by technical experts.