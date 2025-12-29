Mumbai BEST Bus Accident: Several Injured After BEST Bus Hits Passengers While Reversing in Bhandup (VIDEO)

Mumbai BEST Bus Accident News: At least five to six people were feared injured after a BEST bus hit passengers while reversing near Station Road in Bhandup West on Monday, December 29, 2025. Preliminary information indicated that the bus rammed into people standing behind it while it was being reversed. The exact circumstances that led to the accident were not immediately clear.

BEST bus ran over 4-5 people (count unconfirmed) at Bhandup West Station Road area in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/jzoImgpEP2 — Rahul (@rahulrsawant) December 29, 2025

Emergency teams rushed to the scene soon after the incident. Personnel from the fire brigade, Mumbai police, BEST officials, and 108 ambulance services were deployed for rescue and medical assistance.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.