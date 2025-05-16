Mumbai: BEST Bus Catches Fire at Marve Depot, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out on a BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus at the Marve Bus Station on Friday morning, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. The fire occurred at approximately 8:12 AM and involved a CNG-powered bus (Bus No: 521) operating on Route 272. The bus, registered as BC114718/BD 007765, is assigned to the Malad bus depot.

According to preliminary information, the bus was stationary at the time of the incident when it suddenly caught fire, reportedly due to a gas leak from the engine compartment. Two fire brigade vehicles were immediately dispatched to the location and successfully brought the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to nearby areas or vehicles. Officials confirmed that there were no passengers or staff on board at the time of the incident. The bus is now set to be towed back to the Malad depot for a thorough inspection and repairs. An internal investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the gas leakage and to ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.