Mumbai: BEST Bus Collides with Tempo in Parel; No Injuries Reported

A BEST bus was involved in a minor collision with a tempo in the Parel area earlier this morning. The incident occurred during peak traffic hours, causing a brief disruption in the flow of vehicles in the vicinity.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported from either vehicle, and all passengers on board the bus were unharmed. Local authorities arrived promptly at the scene to manage traffic and facilitate the removal of the vehicles.

Preliminary reports suggest that the collision may have occurred due to a sudden brake by the tempo driver, though an official investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.