Mumbai: BEST Bus Daily Ridership Drops by 10% After Fare Hike

The average daily passenger travelling dropped in the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus since the ticket price increased on May 9. As per The Times of India report, at least 10% drop was reported in daily ridership and fewer crowds were also seen at some of the stops in Mumbai. It is also assumed that the commuters have shifted to another mode of transport, such as share autos or taxis, whose fares are equal to those of the BEST bus currently.

A BEST official said the drop is due to the summer vacation and citizens on leave as some of them visit their native states. Experts from Mumbai Mobility Forum and the citizens' group Aamchi Mumbai Aamchi BEST (AMAB) told TOI that migration of bus commuters to share autos and taxis cannot be ruled out.

Meanwhile, the minimum bus fare after hikes is Rs 10 for non-AC buses and Rs 12 for AC buses in the city. In comparison to the bus fare, the minimum autorickshaw fare is Rs 10. In an X post on Wednesday, Hillside Residents Welfare Association stated that commuters were affected by the fare hike. The affected people are maids, security guards, workers, senior citizens and middle-class office goers. "Today, they also do not mind paying Rs 3 extra (Rs 15) for a share auto fare instead of waiting for 20 minutes for a bus," he added.'

"Public transport in Mumbai needs proper govt funding and support to maintain its essential service. The current trend of privatisation has resulted in poor maintenance, inadequate staff training, and reduced route coverage. These issues directly affect the working-class population who depend on affordable public transport," Transport analyst Hussain Indorewala reported to TOI.