Mumbai: BEST Bus Engineer in Mahim Receives Tea Set From Amazon After Ordering Mobile Phone Worth Rs 55,000; Case Registered

A city resident has filed a complaint against e-commerce giant Amazon after he ordered a high-end mobile phone online and allegedly received half a dozen tea cups.

Amar Chavan, a deputy engineer with civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, ordered a Techno Phantom V Fold mobile phone from Amazon and paid Rs 54,999 online on July 13, he told police.

Two days later, the parcel arrived. When he opened it, he was shocked to find six tea cups, he claimed in the complaint. He contacted Amazon and the seller firm but did not get a satisfactory answer, the complainant said.

An official of Mahim police said a First Information Report (FIR) for alleged cheating was registered against unnamed officials of Amazon and the retailer, and an investigation was underway. No comment was immediately available from Amazon India.