Mumbai BEST Bus Fares Revised From Today; Check AC and Non-AC Buses New Ticket Rates

Commuters in Mumbai will need to pay extra to travel in Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses from Friday, May 9, as a fare hike across its bus services has been implemented. Both air-conditioned (AC) and non-air-conditioned (non-AC) buses in the city will be charged more than the previous ticket price as new rates come into effect today. This will be BEST's first major revision since 2019.

The revised rate structure issued by BEST, commuters in the city will now have to pay the minimum fare for non-AC buses is Rs 10, increased by double the time, which was Rs 5, while the maximum fare will have to be paid Rs 60, from Rs 40, which is directly up by Rs 20. AC buses will burn Mumbaikars' pockets as the minimum BEST AC bus ticket price rose from Rs 6 to Rs 12, and the maximum fare increased to Rs 65 from Rs 25. The half ticket price for children between the age groups of 5 and 12 was also revised.

Following are the details of the Revised Bus Fare w.e.f. 09.05.2025 https://t.co/pZQ49xFqWzpic.twitter.com/OrslWnTSXR — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) May 8, 2025

Mumbai New BEST Bus Ticket Chart (Non-AC)

Rs 10 for up to 5 km

Rs 15 for up to 10 km

Rs 20 for up to 15 km

Rs 30 for up to 20 km

Rs 35 for up to 25 km

Rs 40 for up to 30 km

Rs 45 for up to 35 km

Rs 50 for up to 40 km

Rs 55 for up to 45 km

Rs 60 for up to 50 km

Mumbai New BEST Bus Ticket Chart (AC)

Rs 12 for up to 5 km

Rs 20 for up to 10 km

Rs 30 for up to 15 km

Rs 35 for up to 20 km

Rs 40 for up to 25 km

Rs 45 for up to 30 km

Rs 50 for up to 35 km

Rs 55 for up to 40 km

Rs 60 for up to 45 km

Rs 65 for up to 50 km

The daily bus pass fare has also increased to Rs 75 from Rs 60. The unlimited monthly pass rate has doubled to Rs 1,800 from Rs 900.

Student Bus Pass Price

A monthly pass (60 trips) for Rs 200.

A quarterly pass (180 trips) for Rs 600.

A half-yearly pass (300 trips) for Rs 1,200.

Passengers travelling beyond 5 kilometres will experience an incremental increase. BEST has introduced an additional Rs 5 charge for every five kilometres travelled beyond 5 km on both AC and non-AC buses.

However, there is still relief for the students. BEST has kept its same concession rates for school, college, and university students under the age of 26. They can still avail themselves of the existing travel pass options by showing their educational ID cards.

VIDEO | Mumbai: The fare of the civic-run BEST buses that run on the city streets has been increased from today with the minimum amount set to double to Rs 10. Visuals from Dadar.



"I can't afford to spend Rs 24-30 daily (on bus fare). The bus fare should continue to be Rs 5. The government should hike salary..." said a commuter from Dadar, reported the news agency PTI.

The BEST currently operates a fleet of around 2,700 buses that transport nearly 31 lakh passengers daily across Mumbai and its extended suburbs. According to the news agency PTI, the hike in ticket rates is expected to generate additional revenue of Rs 590 crore in annual ticketing revenue.