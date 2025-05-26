Mumbai BEST Bus Services Disrupted, Routes Diverted Due to Waterlogging; Check Details

Rain with thunderstorms battered Mumbai and the suburbs in the early hours of Monday, May 26, disrupting local train and road traffic. This frustrated office goers and commuters, as many marked half-day in their working hours due to being stuck in traffic or delayed trains.

Several roads in parts of Mumbai were waterlogged due to continued rainfall from Sunday night, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue orange to red alerts for Mumbai and its suburban regions. Heavy rainfall impacted roads. In some areas, rainfall caused significant damage, creating large potholes, resulting in massive traffic jams of 7 to 8 kilometres, which commuters were stuck in for hours.

Heavy rains are also lashing the western suburbs of Mumbai. This has led to heavy traffic snarls on the Western Expressway. The economic capital of India is currently witnessing a unique picture of vehicle headlights turning on at 10 am.

We request Government during rainy season instead of BEST bus please provide facilities of BEST boat ⛵, it will be helpful. #MumbaiRains#Mumbai#MumbaiRainpic.twitter.com/uq3PsN63xO — Voice Of Mumbai (@VoiceOfMumbai5) May 26, 2025

Seeing the situation Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) diverted buses from another route to avoid traffic and delays. Following are the BEST buses diverted to other areas due to waterlogging low-lying areas.

Gandhi Market: Due to waterlogging, buses in both directions have been diverted via Bhaudaji Road. Time: 09:45 AM

Sion Road No. 24: Due to water accumulation, buses on route numbers 341 and 312 (up direction) will take a left turn from the Sion Main Road signal, take a U-turn, and then resume their original routes.

Wadala Flyover (underneath): Due to waterlogging, buses on route numbers 117 and 174 have been diverted via Wadala Church. Effective from: 9:00 AM

Hindmata: Due to water accumulation, buses on route numbers 40, 212, and 368 (both directions) have been diverted via Sharada Cinema from 9:30 AM onwards.

Heavy rains in King's Circle, Wadla, Sion and Matunga have led to waterlogging on roads. Rainwater has entered houses in a chawl in Chunabhatti. Water has also started accumulating on the tracks of Matunga local railway station on Central line.