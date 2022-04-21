Mumbai BEST: Contract BEST bus drivers on strike at Wadala, Kurla, Bandra Depot

Contract BEST bus drivers from Wadala, Kurla and Bandra depots in Mumbai have gone on strike. Due to non-payment of salaries on time by the contractor company, the buses going to Tata Hospital, KEM have been closed due to the strike. This is affecting the relatives of the patients coming to the hospital. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to streamline BEST service with the help of other drivers.

The staff said that the problem has been going on for the last six months. No one from the company contacted us about this. If the company communicates with us and tells us that we need you, we are ready but you give us no idea. The representatives of the company who come to communicate with us do not communicate with us properly. If we are given a date for pay, then our salary must be paid on that date. We are all workers. We are working hard here. That's how our house works, come to our house and see the situation. We have to struggle for everything. If we do not get justice, it will not take long for the situation to change. Employees have said that they will resume to work only if they get paid their salary today.