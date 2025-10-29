Mumbai: BEST Launches New AC Electric Buses from Oshiwara, Gorai, Anik and Kurla Depots; Check Full Details Here

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has expanded its fleet by introducing new air-conditioned electric buses operating from Oshiwara, Gorai, Anik, and Kurla depots starting Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The move comes after the induction of 157 new AC electric buses under a wet lease system inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday. The expansion aims to enhance passenger convenience, reduce waiting times, and strengthen Mumbai’s eco-friendly transport system, marking a significant step toward modern, sustainable, and comfortable public commuting across the city.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the need for BEST to achieve financial stability by focusing on non-fare revenue, targeting at least 40% of its total income. With this expansion, BEST’s overall fleet strength has increased to 2,798 buses, providing relief to commuters who have faced delays in recent months. The addition of new electric buses underlines the government’s commitment to promoting electric mobility, reducing carbon emissions, and providing citizens with a cleaner, more efficient public transport network across Mumbai’s densely populated routes.

The newly added 12-meter-long AC electric buses, operated by Mumbadevi Mobility and Evey Trans (Maharashtra) Pvt. Ltd., promise improved comfort, reduced noise, and zero emissions. These buses will operate across key routes spanning the city’s western, eastern, and central suburbs, connecting residential and business districts. With services running from early morning until late at night, the routes are designed to ensure convenience and wider accessibility for daily commuters. Below is the complete list of new AC electric bus routes, along with their timings and route distances:

Powering Mumbai’s Future: Electric BEST Buses Usher in a New Era of Green Mobility!



Launched the fleet of 157 eco-friendly air-conditioned electric buses of BEST in Mumbai today. These buses are aimed at making their daily travel more convenient and environmentally sustainable.… https://t.co/gUT1upNCH4pic.twitter.com/azfqHDpjgX — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 28, 2025

AC Bus routes with new Electric buses started from today 29.10.2025 & operated by Oshiwara, Gorai, Anik & Kurla Depots @pmielectric @OlectraEbus@mybmc@CMOMaharashtrapic.twitter.com/aZcSwIUdws — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) October 29, 2025

List of New BEST AC Electric Bus Routes