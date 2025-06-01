Mumbai: BEST Revamps Routes, Adds AC Buses; New Bus Plan to Align with Metro Line 3 from June 1

In a move set to transform daily commutes for Mumbai residents, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has announced a significant overhaul of its bus services starting June 1. The changes include the introduction of several new air-conditioned (AC) bus routes, renumbering of older routes, and a revised timetable aimed at aligning more effectively with Mumbai Metro Line 3. According to BEST officials, 30 existing routes will be redesigned, and numerous new AC services will be launched, with the objective of enhancing commuter convenience, reducing travel time, and improving connectivity across the city.

New AC Bus Routes Introduced

The following air-conditioned routes have been launched to cater to high-demand corridors and offer greater comfort, especially during the summer:

A-8: Mantralaya to Shivaji Nagar Terminus (Operational from 8:05 AM to 10:50 PM)

A-44: Kala Chowki to Worli Depot (Conversion of non-AC Route 44)

A-125: Navy Nagar to Worli Depot via Mohammed Ali Road

A-241: Santacruz to Malvani

A-175: Pratiksha Nagar Depot to Prabhodankar Thackeray Udyan via Antop Hill, Wadala Church, and Khodadad Circle

A-490: Mantralaya to Balkum, Thane (East) via Eastern Express Highway

Also Read: Mumbai: 52 Exotic Snakes and Turtles Found in Passenger’s Luggage at CSMIA

Additionally, routes 243, 343, 344, 347, 452, 459, 602, and 626 will now operate as AC services, serving key areas including Malad, Goregaon, Mulund, and Powai.

Changes to Existing Routes

BEST has also implemented changes to several existing routes to improve efficiency and reduce congestion:

Route 25 has been renumbered as Route 29, now operating from Prabhodankar Thackeray Udyan to Vihar Lake.

Route 11 Limited will now bypass Jijamata Udyan, Jai Hind Cinema, and Lalbaug, rerouting via the Lalbaug Flyover for faster travel.

Reduced Waiting Times and Enhanced Comfort

The transport authority expects these updates to significantly benefit passengers by reducing average wait times by up to 15 minutes and increasing comfort during transit, particularly with the expansion of air-conditioned services.

BEST officials emphasized that the overhaul is part of a broader plan to modernize Mumbai’s public transport infrastructure and ensure seamless integration with the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 3, which will play a vital role in the city’s future mobility landscape.