Mumbai: BEST Workers’ Union to Begin Indefinite Hunger Strike from November 10 Over Fleet, Pay and Job Security Issues

The BEST Undertaking Workers’ Union has declared that it will launch an indefinite hunger strike from 11:00 AM on Monday, November 10, 2025, at its headquarters located at Kennedy Bridge. The protest is being organized under the leadership of union president Shashank Rao. According to the union, this decision comes after repeated attempts to raise concerns with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and BEST management went unanswered. The workers claim that ongoing policy decisions are affecting job stability, operational efficiency, and the future of the public transport service. The union aims to highlight the seriousness of these issues through this hunger strike.

One of the main concerns raised by the union is the continuation of the wet-lease model, under which buses and staffing are outsourced from private companies. The union argues that this practice weakens employment security, reduces accountability, and impacts the quality of passenger service. In addition, they are demanding restoration of BEST’s self-owned fleet, claiming that the number of corporation-operated buses has sharply declined. They warn that by November 30, only 251 self-owned buses may remain on the road. To maintain service capacity, they demand a minimum fleet of 3,337 BEST-owned buses, supported by immediate financial assistance from BMC.

Another major demand focuses on pending payments for current staff and retired employees. The union insists that gratuity arrears be cleared without delay and that a structured system be created to ensure timely future payments. They are also urging for implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, salary equivalence with BMC employees, and regularization of temporary workers who have served long-term in the electricity supply division. There is concern that employees working under the wet-lease system may join the agitation, which could severely impact bus services across Mumbai. The union warns that continuous outsourcing and shrinking fleet numbers threaten daily commuting arrangements for lakhs of citizens.

This protest comes at a time when political attention is rising, with BMC elections scheduled for January 2026. The union believes that labour rights, public service reliability, and long-term sustainability of Mumbai’s transport network deserve urgent consideration. The hunger strike places pressure on both BMC and BEST management to address the issues raised and propose solutions that protect the interests of workers as well as commuters. The union’s move highlights how civic infrastructure discussions and employment-related concerns are likely to become a key electoral talking point in the months ahead.