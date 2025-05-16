Mumbai: Bhandup College Student Duped of ₹2.74 Lakh After Clicking Obscene Instagram Link
In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a college student from Mumbai’s Bhandup area lost Rs 2.74 lakh after clicking on a link promising obscene photos and video calls on Instagram.
The incident began when the student came across a WhatsApp link on Instagram that claimed to offer adult services for Rs 2,000. Lured by the promise, he clicked on the link and was initially asked to pay a small service fee. However, the situation quickly escalated into a well-orchestrated scam.
The victim ended up paying a total of Rs 4,999 in small instalments under various pretexts. When he refused to transfer more money, he received a threatening phone call from a new number. The caller identified himself as "Ravindra Singh" claiming to be an officer from the Uttar Pradesh Police and accused the student of sexually harassing a girl.
Fearing legal trouble, the student panicked and, over time, transferred Rs 2.74 lakh in multiple instalments. It was only later that he realised he had fallen prey to a scam.
He has lodged a complaint against unknown persons at the Bhandup Police Station. Police have registered the case and initiated an investigation.
