Mumbai: Bhoiwada Police Trace POCSO Accused in 24 Hours After Scanning 250 CCTV Cameras

In a major breakthrough, Mumbai Police arrested a man accused of harassing a minor girl under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, less than 24 hours after the incident was reported. The swift action was carried out by Bhoiwada Police Station, which tracked the accused by scanning more than 250 CCTV cameras across central Mumbai.

According to police officials, the incident occurred on the morning of July 8 between 5:00 AM and 5:55 AM near Gate No. 07 of KEM Hospital in Parel. An unidentified man allegedly followed an 11-year-old girl who was on her way to school and made obscene remarks such as "I love you" and "Kiss de", causing the child severe discomfort and emotional distress.

Acting on the complaint filed by the girl's parent, the Bhoiwada Police registered an FIR under Sections 78(1) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act.

Given the gravity of the offence, a special investigation team led by Senior Police Inspector Sachin Kadam, along with PSI Amit Kadam, PSI Borse, and other members of the crime detection unit, immediately launched a manhunt. The team began collecting and reviewing surveillance footage from the incident site and surrounding areas including MD College, Bharat Mata Junction, Lalbaug Beat Chowky, Albert Circle, Cotton Green Station, and Sewri Station.

Despite having no prior information about the accused, the team methodically backtracked his movements using CCTV footage starting from the location where the child was harassed. Their efforts eventually led to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

The accused has been identified as Nitin Arun Khavale, a 36-year-old resident of Sewri. He was taken into custody and placed under arrest at the Bhoiwada Police Station.

Authorities have lauded the prompt and coordinated efforts of the police team. The investigation is ongoing, and further legal action is underway.