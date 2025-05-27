Mumbai: Bhojpuri Actor Sushil Singh Duped of Rs 8.75 Lakh in Cyber Fraud; Case Registered Against Six

A case of cyber fraud amounting to ₹8.75 lakh has come to light in Mumbai’s Bangur Nagar area, involving popular Bhojpuri actor Sushil Singh (51). Acting on the actor’s complaint, the Bangur Nagar Police have registered a case against six accused, including Mahi Vyas, Akanksha Gupta, Aashi, Parag Dixit, Tushar Himanshu, and Algo Trade Investment Company.

According to police sources, actor Sushil Singh resides in Bangur Nagar with his family. In February 2025, his close friend from Jharkhand, Dr Santosh Kumar, informed him about the profits he had earned by investing in the stock market through Algo Trade Investment Company. He recommended Singh to invest through the same company and shared a contact number of its representative.

On February 6, Singh received a call from an unknown number. The caller identified herself as Mahi Vyas, claiming to be a financial advisor at Algo Trade. On May 8, she sent him a link via email to open a Demat account. After the account was activated, Singh was initially asked to invest ₹2,000. Later, under the persuasion of Mahi Vyas, he transferred larger sums from various bank accounts into the company's accounts, aiming for greater profits.

Subsequently, other accused including Akanksha Gupta, Parag Dixit, and Tushar Himanshu also advised Singh to invest more money. Initially, Singh received minor profits, which encouraged further investments. At one point, his Demat account showed a profit of ₹8.4 lakh. However, he later discovered that his account had gone into losses.

When attempts to reach the accused failed, Singh realised he had been cheated. He then approached the Bangur Nagar Police and lodged a complaint. The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.