Mumbai: Bike-Taxi Rider Arrested for Molesting 22-Year-Old Woman at Vikhroli Bus Stop

A taxi - bike rider has been arrested by Vikhroli Police from Thane for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old woman at a bus stop. The accused has been identified as Uday Suresh Khambe (37), a resident of Mumbai's western suburbs.

According to the police, the incident took place on April 13 at around 5 AM. The 22-year-old victim had arrived in Vikhroli East from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) to visit relatives. She was waiting near a bus stop on the Eastern Express Highway service road when the accused, riding a Rapido bike, approached her after noticing she was alone.

Finding no one nearby, the accused allegedly came close to her, groped her chest, and fled the scene. Shocked and frightened by the sudden assault, the woman screamed, but by then the accused had escaped.

She returned home in a distressed state and informed her relatives about the incident. They accompanied her to the Vikhroli police station to file a complaint. A molestation case was registered against an unidentified individual, and an investigation was launched.

“Our police team examined around 300 CCTV cameras along the road from the scene of the incident toward Mumbai. Using technical surveillance and informants, we were able to trace and arrest the accused from Thane,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Vijaykant Sagar.

The accused, who works as a taxi - bike rider and lives in the western suburbs, has been remanded to judicial custody by the court, DCP Sagar added.