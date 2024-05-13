Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: 3 Dead, 59 Injured After Hoarding Collapse in Ghatkopar Due to Storms and Rains, Rescue Operation Underway

Three people were killed and at least 59 others injured Monday when a large hoarding fell at a petrol ...

Three people were killed and at least 59 others injured Monday when a large hoarding fell at a petrol pump in eastern Mumbai after a sudden storm and rains, ANI reported.

The incident occurred at the Police Ground Petrol Pump along the Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar East. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reporting that 67 people have been pulled from the debris.

This is a developing story...

Tags :Mumbai RainsMumbai Dust StormGhatkoparAccident News