Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: 3 Dead, 59 Injured After Hoarding Collapse in Ghatkopar Due to Storms and Rains, Rescue Operation Underway

Three people were killed and at least 59 others injured Monday when a large hoarding fell at a petrol pump in eastern Mumbai after a sudden storm and rains, ANI reported.

Maharashtra | Three people died and 59 people injured after a hoarding fell at the Police Ground Petrol Pump, Eastern Express Highway, Pantnagar, Ghatkopar East. Search and rescue is in process: BMC



Till now 67 people have been rescued, says NDRF



The NDRF team is present at the… https://t.co/HxamZmFmrZ — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

The incident occurred at the Police Ground Petrol Pump along the Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar East. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reporting that 67 people have been pulled from the debris.

This is a developing story...