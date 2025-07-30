Mumbai: BJP Leader Prasad Lad’s Letterhead and AI Voice Forged to Secure Rs 3.60 Crore; Yuva Morcha Leader Booked

A high-profile forgery case has come to light at Sion Police Station in Mumbai, where the letterhead and signature of senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) member Prasad Lad were allegedly misused to falsely secure Rs 3.60 crore for a fake road project.

The main accused has been identified as Amit Solunke (29), an office-bearer with the BJP Yuva Morcha, the party’s youth wing. According to Mumbai Police officials, Solunke is the main accused of the fraud, in which a fake letterhead bearing Lad’s forged signature was sent to the Beed district planning department to lay claim to the road project funds.

It is also reported that Solunke has used artificial intelligence (AI) tools to mimic Lad’s voice in an attempt to transfer the funds from Ratnagiri—Lad’s nodal district in the Konkan region—to Beed in Marathwada, according to the Hindustan Times.

The came revealed on July 2, 2025 when Lad filed a complaint at the Sion Police station in Mumbai. In his complaint, Lad said that someone had impersonated him and initiated a fake request to divert the funds. The Maharashtra Legislative Council chairman subsequently directed the state government to investigate the matter seriously.

“This was a serious offence wherein someone used my voice generated by AI, misused my letterhead and documents, and also cheated the government. The mastermind must be booked—whoever he is. After my case came to light, many such complaints have surfaced. The government must use technology to avoid such frauds,” HT quoted BJP leader Lad.

Police, along with Solunke, booked three others involved in the fraud. The other accused, identified as Prashant Lande, Nilesh Waghmode, and Sachin Bankar, were booked under sections 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation), 336 (forgery), and 340 (using forged documents or electronic records as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.