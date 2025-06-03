Mumbai: BKC Police Arrest Three Fake Officers in Rs 2 Lakh Gold Scam

The BKC police have busted a major cheating racket and arrested three accused who posed as police officers and duped a man of Rs 2 lakh. The incident took place near the BMW showroom on CST Road, Santacruz East. The accused carried out a fake police raid to deceive the victim.

According to the police, the complainant was lured with a claim that the accused were importing pure gold from abroad and selling it at a lower price. Believing their story, the complainant handed over Rs 2 lakh in cash to one of the accused on 27 May 2025, near the BMW showroom in Kalina, Santacruz East.

However, immediately after taking the money, the accused staged a bogus police action and fled the spot without handing over the promised gold. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at BKC Police Station.

Relying on technical surveillance and confidential inputs, police learned that the accused were likely to return to the CST Road area on 2 June 2025. A trap was laid by the BKC police team. Around 4 pm, the accused arrived at the location. Upon spotting the police, one of the accused attempted to escape in a BMW car towards Kurla. A chase ensued, during which the accused abandoned the car and tried to flee on foot.

Despite the dramatic attempt to escape, the police managed to nab all three accused from different locations.