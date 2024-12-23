Mumbai: BKC To Get Traffic Relief As New 200-Meter Missing Link Road Opens Today, Cuts Travel Time by 15 Minutes

Mumbai, Maharashtra (December 23, 2024): Commuters traveling through Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) can expect some relief from Monday as a 200-meter-long missing link road will be opened for traffic. The road, built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), connects the MTNL Junction to the BKC Connector near the MMRDA Grounds.

The missing link road, constructed along the Mithi River, is 200 meters long and 18 meters wide, featuring three lanes in each direction. It will provide an alternative route for vehicles in the area, helping to reduce congestion at the MTNL Junction. The road is also expected to facilitate signal-free travel and cut travel time from the Eastern Express Highway to BKC by approximately 15 minutes.

Metro Work Adding to Congestion

Ongoing construction of Metro Line 2B in the BKC area has worsened traffic, with roads being partially blocked for metro work. Office hours see a heavy influx of commuters, causing further congestion and delays of 8 to 10 minutes for a one-kilometer stretch.

₹4 Crore Spent on the Project

MMRDA has implemented several measures to ease traffic in BKC, with this road being a key addition. Built at a cost of ₹4 crore, it will provide another route under the BKC Connector. The road is expected to benefit vehicles headed toward the SEBI office and other key locations.

This new road will significantly improve traffic flow and reduce travel time for thousands of commuters daily.