Mumbai Black Magic Scandal: 'Possessed' Toddler Burned in Ritual Abuse by Bhandup Couple

In a shocking incident from Bhandup, a couple has been arrested for brutally torturing a two-and-a-half-year-old boy under the pretense of performing an exorcism. The incident has raised serious concerns about ongoing black magic practices in urban areas. Despite being taken into police custody, the accused continued chanting mantras and performing rituals both at the police station and in jail, according to officials. The accused, Vaibhav Kokare and Harshada Gurav, have reportedly been in a live-in relationship for the past 14 years and recently claimed they had formalized their union through marriage. What’s even more alarming is that the couple had plans to start an orphanage, which police now suspect may have been a front for further occult practices.

The case came to light after the couple allegedly inflicted burn injuries and beatings on the young son of their domestic help, claiming the child was possessed by evil spirits. The maid filed a police complaint, which triggered the investigation. A search of the couple’s home revealed books on black magic, exorcism, coconuts, and other ritualistic materials.

According to the police, the duo justified their actions as a form of spiritual healing. However, evidence points to continued acts of violence and ritualistic abuse. During interrogation, the couple reportedly kept performing chants, undeterred even behind bars.

The arrest was made following a well-planned trap. When the police reached their residence on Wednesday afternoon, it was locked. Through phone location tracking, authorities discovered that Kokare was hiding in Ghansoli. Upon searching the area, they spotted his rickshaw and motorcycle. Officers then tricked Kokare into returning by informing him that his vehicles were being seized following housing society complaints. When he arrived with documents, police detained him and later arrested Gurav.

Bhandup Police are now investigating whether others were involved in the occult practices and whether the proposed orphanage was part of a larger plan. The incident has sent shockwaves across the city, once again highlighting the dangers of blind superstition and the urgent need for social awareness.