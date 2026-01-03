Mumbai: Blaze Erupts at High-Rise Building in Andheri, 27 Evacuated, One Woman Suffers Suffocation

Mumbai: Major fire broke out at 18-storey residential building in Andheri area on Saturday, January 3rd 2026 afternoon. Following the fire, a thick layer of smoke spread surrounding area creating panic among local. After fire 27 persons were rescued. Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident, however one woman suffered smoke suffocation. According to PTI fire erupted at around 2 pm at Chandiwala Pearl Regency on S V Road.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze within three hours. Flames spread from the first to the fourth floor, causing thick black smoke and damaging electrical wiring, installations, the common passage's false ceiling, and a first-floor gymnasium. Nine residents (five men and four women) were evacuated from the third and fourth floors, and 18 others were guided to safety via the staircase.

A woman was treated for smoke inhalation at Cooper Hospital. Eight fire engines and multiple support vehicles, including aerial and hydraulic platforms, were deployed. The fire was extinguished by 4:35 pm, and the cause is under investigation.