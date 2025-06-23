Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts On 5th Floor of Neelkanth Niranjan Building in Nariman Point

A fire broke out on the fifth floor of the Neelkanth Niranjan building in Mumbai's Nariman Point early on Monday morning, June 23. Upon receiving the distress call, five tenders of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), local police rushed to the scene and began firefighting operations to control the blaze.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries, and all occupants have been safely evacuated from the affected floor. The cause of the fire is not yet known and will be investigated after the situation is under control.

Visuals From the Spot

Visuals shared on social media platform X (also known as Twitter) show smoke coming out of a flat, and a fire vehicle was seen stationed near the building. Traffic police were also seen managing vehicles in the area.