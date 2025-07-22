Mumbai: Blinkit Delivery Boy Caught Urinating in Virar Residential Building's Lift; CCTV Video Emerges

A delivery executive of Blinkit, an e-commerce platform, was captured on a CCTV camera installed in a lift while urinating in it. The man has been booked after the footage went viral on social media. The incident took place inside the elevator of a residential building in the Virar West area of Mumbai.

According to the CCTV footage, the incident learned to have occurred on July 18, at the CD Gurudev Building in Palghar district's Virar and recorded on the lift's CCTV camera. The video from the life's camera shows the delivery agent entering the elevator holding a parcel in his left hand. In a deliberate attempt to evade detection. He purposely turns his back to the surveillance camera in the life and unzips his pants before urinating in the corner in front of the gate.

CCTV Footage of Blinkit Delivery Boy

"Blinkit" employee openly urinating in the lift of building in virar west. Such a shameful act from the "Blinkit" employee.

Pathetic, mannerless & disgusting incident that I have ever seen. Shee@letsblinkit he should be immediately terminated or else shame on your entire brand pic.twitter.com/HYThs593eg — Mr. Maniac (@Bhavesh97387248) July 18, 2025

The incident came to light when residents noticed an issue inside the lift and reviewed the CCTV recordings, which clearly showed a man wearing a Blinkit jacket committing the act. The incident reportedly took place on Friday afternoon (July 18).

Case Registered Against Blinkit Delivery Agent

After the incident, residents from the same building barged into Blinkit's office in Virar to confront the accused. He was assaulted by the people during the confrontation before being handed over to the police. A complaint against the offender has been registered at the Bolinj Police Station in Virar West, according to the News18 report.