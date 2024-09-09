Mumbai: BMC Addresses Social Media Concerns Over Mastic Asphalt on Coastal Road

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a clarification following the circulation of videos showing mastic asphalt patches on the newly constructed Coastal Road on social media. Concerns were raised by users, some of whom called for an independent inquiry. The civic body claimed that the mastic asphalt layers have been applied to protect the road from potential damage during the monsoon.

An X user shared videos and photos suggesting that Mumbai’s $2 billion Coastal Road Project is already showing signs of cracks and patches, questioning the quality of the infrastructure and the use of taxpayer money.

In response, the BMC clarified that the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, officially named Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road (South), is completely safe and free from cracks or potholes. “The patches observed in recent media and social media posts are part of preventive measures. Mastic asphalt layers have been applied to protect the road from potential damage during the monsoon. The road will be restored to its original condition after the monsoon,” stated a BMC release.

The BMC also addressed rumors and allegations regarding potholes on this prestigious project. They emphasized that the Coastal Road (South) is built with state-of-the-art technology and under the guidance of global experts. All safety and traffic-related tests have been completed before the phased opening of the road. The roads currently open to traffic are in excellent condition.

Furthermore, the northbound section (Chowpatty to Worli) was opened in July 2024, and an asphalt layer was applied beforehand. To ensure durability during heavy rains, mastic asphalt was added as a precautionary measure to prevent potholes. This preventive action was misinterpreted as a sign of potholes. The southbound section (Worli to Chowpatty), which opened in March 2024, did not require this layer as the asphalt had adequately strengthened before the monsoon. The total cost for this 10.5 km section is Rs 13,983 crores.

Additionally, a temporary road was constructed near the Worli Interchange to connect traffic to the Worli-Bandra Sea Link while final construction is completed. This temporary route should not be compared to the quality of the main project road. Once the final connection is finished, the temporary road will be removed.

“The BMC urges the public and media to disregard rumors and incomplete information. The Mumbai Coastal Road is a benchmark in India's infrastructure development, constructed to the highest standards of engineering and safety,” the statement concluded.