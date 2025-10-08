Mumbai: BMC Approves 50 Generic Medicine Outlets in Hospitals to Cut Patient Costs

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approved a plan to establish generic medicine outlets within its hospitals, aiming to provide essential drugs at significantly lower prices, reported Hindustan Times. The initiative, expected to benefit thousands of patients, will see 50 such stores set up across Mumbai’s major, peripheral, and primary healthcare hospitals. The proposal, originally put forth by the National Federation of Farmers’ Procurement, Processing and Retailing Cooperatives of India Ltd (NACOF), had sought permission for 58 outlets, of which 50 have been cleared in the first phase, reported Hindustan Times. Each outlet will cover 150 sq ft and operate on a 15-year lease at a nominal rent of ₹5 per sq ft per month.

According to civic health officials, the move seeks to reduce the financial strain on patients from economically weaker backgrounds who often struggle with the high costs of branded medicines. Officials highlighted that procurement delays often force patients to buy medicines externally, adding that these new outlets will ensure uninterrupted availability of quality generics, reported Hindustan Times. Experts noted that generic medicines have the same active ingredients and efficacy as branded ones but are much cheaper once patents expire, reported Hindustan Times. Public health specialists have welcomed the decision, saying that wider access to generics could significantly reduce treatment expenses for chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

The Urban Development Department of the BMC has already given its approval, and the first set of generic outlets is expected to become operational soon, reported Hindustan Times. Further expansion will depend on the response during the initial rollout. Officials confirmed that tenders have been floated for around 4,000 medicines, though finalising suppliers will take some time. They added that the initiative would help bridge the affordability gap in healthcare while strengthening public trust in civic hospitals, reported Hindustan Times. Authorities also reassured that the quality and effectiveness of generic medicines would match that of branded alternatives while remaining far more economical for patients.